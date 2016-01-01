Dr. Darlene Gou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Gou, MD
Overview
Dr. Darlene Gou, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Gou works at
Locations
-
1
Pdp of Texas Pllc8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (214) 919-3500
-
2
Innovative Dermatology, PA5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 265, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 919-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gou?
About Dr. Darlene Gou, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1245627082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gou accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gou works at
Dr. Gou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.