Dr. Darlene Gou, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darlene Gou, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Gou works at Innovative Dermatology, PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pdp of Texas Pllc
    8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 919-3500
    Innovative Dermatology, PA
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 265, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 919-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Darlene Gou, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245627082
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Gou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gou works at Innovative Dermatology, PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gou’s profile.

    Dr. Gou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

