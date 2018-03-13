Dr. Darlene Popat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Popat, MD
Overview
Dr. Darlene Popat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Popat works at
Locations
-
1
SMG Cardiology240 N Wickham Rd Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 291-6462
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popat?
I was very impressed how quickly they got me in for urgent test,office is beautiful and Dr.GO is extremely welcoming and friendly and you can just feel her passion to her job. They went above and beyond to help me. They are so organized!! The receptionist is a huge part of the team and is very competent at getting things done. After dealing with so many poorly run doctors due to my bad insurance, this one was a great surprise.
About Dr. Darlene Popat, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1225030513
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Popat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Popat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popat works at
Dr. Popat speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Popat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.