Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD

Pediatrics
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gilbert-Jekel works at Mid-Michigan Pediatrics PC in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid-Michigan Pediatrics PC
    100 Harrow Ln Ste 3, Saginaw, MI 48638 (989) 921-5396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination

Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2016
    Dr. Gilbert is a wonderful caring pediatrician. We have never had to wait more than 10 minutes her waiting room and always have an appointment within 2 days or less if it's an emergency.
    Allison in Saginaw, MI — Sep 09, 2016
    About Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669531042
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

