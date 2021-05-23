See All Radiation Oncologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Bugoci works at Emergency Physicians at Porter Hospitals in Littleton, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Littleton Adventist Hospital
    7700 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 347-5305
  2. 2
    Parker Adventist Hospital
    9395 Crown Crest Blvd, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 269-4975
  3. 3
    Porter Adventist Hospital Office
    2555 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-5714
  4. 4
    Arapahoe Women's Care
    7750 S Broadway Ste G20, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 347-5305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295980308
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanante
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bugoci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bugoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugoci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugoci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugoci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugoci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

