Dr. Darlene Blanchard, MD

Breast Surgery
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darlene Blanchard, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Fredericksbrg, VA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Blanchard works at Mary Washington Medical Group in Fredericksbrg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Washington Medical Group
    4548 Empire Ct, Fredericksbrg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2022
    This is one of the best doctor’s that I have ever encountered. She explained ever step of my operation and then followed up with a direct call to me. She showed me both empathy and compassion. I would highly recommend her and if I could give her 10 stars I would.
    Elicia — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Darlene Blanchard, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912087347
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Emory University
    • California State College, California Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard works at Mary Washington Medical Group in Fredericksbrg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

