Dr. Darla Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darla Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darla Olson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 202, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Darla is the best doctor I have ever had. She listens with compassion and has an easy going manner.
About Dr. Darla Olson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114917887
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Iowa (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.