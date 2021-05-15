Overview

Dr. Darla Murphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Murphy works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.