Dr. Darl Vandevender, MD
Overview
Dr. Darl Vandevender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darl Vandevender, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1497729412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandevender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandevender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandevender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
