Dr. Vucicevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darko Vucicevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darko Vucicevic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Dr. Vucicevic works at
Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (310) 825-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vucicevic is a compassionate and caring Doctor who does everything he can to obtain the best outcome for his patients. With his help and dedication he got me to, and helped my through heart transplant.
About Dr. Darko Vucicevic, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134396591
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
