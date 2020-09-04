See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Linden, NJ
Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Linden, NJ. They graduated from Slaska Akademia Med Katowice Poland.

Dr. Nowak works at Linden Medical Group in Linden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Iodine Deficiency, Osteopenia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linden Office
    515 N Wood Ave Ste 302, Linden, NJ 07036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 925-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1740200666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Slaska Akademia Med Katowice Poland
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Iodine Deficiency, Osteopenia and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

