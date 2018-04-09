Overview

Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Saghafi works at Parma Neurology in Parma, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.