Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Saghafi works at
Locations
Parma Neurology6681 Ridge Rd Ste 300, Parma, OH 44129
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saghafi understood my urgent concerns and orchestrated a comprehensive evaluation including a second opinion consultation with a University Neurologist, and arranged for timely and minimally invasive surgery for what had become a critically unstable situation.I cannot say enough about the comprehensive and caring approach as well as the immense knowledge base and application of clear and necessary caution before considering surgery demonstrated by this truly remarkable physician.
About Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1891772125
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- MetroHealth Medical Center/Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saghafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saghafi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saghafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saghafi works at
Dr. Saghafi speaks Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.