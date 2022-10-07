Overview

Dr. Dariush Lavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lavi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.