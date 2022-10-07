See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Dariush Lavi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dariush Lavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Lavi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1503 S Coast Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I've been with Dr. Lavi for at least 10 years, he is the best & most thorough Dr I have ever known. I have much experience with family..
    Philip B Ellmore — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Dariush Lavi, MD

    Internal Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English, Arabic, French and Persian
    1750449062
    Education & Certifications

    Uc Irvine Med Ctr-Long Beach Vamc
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    UC Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dariush Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Costa Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavi’s profile.

    Dr. Lavi speaks Arabic, French and Persian.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

