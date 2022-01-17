Overview

Dr. Darius Sorbi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bayerische Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wurzburg and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sorbi works at Island Gastroenterology Cnslts in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.