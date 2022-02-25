Dr. Darius Radvila, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radvila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darius Radvila, DO
Dr. Darius Radvila, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Radvila is awesome. Super caring, patient, and very knowledgeable. He greets my kids whenever we come in, and is playful (checks the heartbeat of my daughter’s lovey.) He understands kids and is extremely thorough in explaining care. Highly recommend!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1538456264
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Radvila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radvila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radvila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Radvila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radvila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radvila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radvila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.