Overview

Dr. Darius Paduch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Paduch works at Smith Institute For Urology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.