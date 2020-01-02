See All Urologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Darius Paduch, MD

Urology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darius Paduch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Paduch works at Smith Institute For Urology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at the Waldbaum Center
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-5348
  2. 2
    Center for Male Reproductive Medicine
    525 E 68th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 02, 2020
    Dr. Paduch is one of the best urologists and urological surgeons in the world. I could have avoided many problems if I had gone to him first. He is on a level with the great innovative Chinese urologists. There are a couple of other noted urologists in the area that might be as good, but they will likely not take any insurance.
    A thankful patient — Jan 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Darius Paduch, MD
    About Dr. Darius Paduch, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265529333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Academy of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darius Paduch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paduch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paduch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paduch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paduch has seen patients for Varicocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paduch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paduch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paduch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paduch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paduch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

