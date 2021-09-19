Dr. Darius Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darius Gharib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darius Gharib, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Gharib works at
Locations
-
1
Encino16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 350, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 501-5201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharib?
Dear Dr. Gharib, You are a true doctor in every sense and a wonderful human being. Thank you very much for taking care of Marjan’s niece. If there were a few more individuals like you in the world, the world would have been a much better place to live in. You are SPECIAL. Thank you again.
About Dr. Darius Gharib, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013929918
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University Of Southern California
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharib works at
Dr. Gharib has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gharib speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.