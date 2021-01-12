Overview

Dr. Darius Aliabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Medical Center Barbour and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Aliabadi works at Hearts South PC in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.