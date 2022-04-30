Dr. Zagar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dario Zagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Dario Zagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Zagar works at
Locations
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the professionalism of Dr. Zagar. He solved the problem I was having and traced it back to two sources- allergic reaction to over medication and an inherited minor Essential Tremor; all this was in one visit with no need for a return or prescription. His exam was thorough to rule out other possible causes. I would definitely recommend him. Sincerely, Marylyn Vogt
About Dr. Dario Zagar, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093773756
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Zagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagar works at
Dr. Zagar has seen patients for Migraine, Concussion and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.
Dr. Zagar has seen patients for Migraine, Concussion and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.