Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD is a dermatologist in Dallas, TX. He currently practices at Texas Dermatology Associates. Dr. Kivelevitch is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Dermatology Associates
    3900 Junius St Ste 145, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 386-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    1830 E Broad St Ste 102, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 875-0413
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Rash
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Rash

Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1922485838
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kivelevitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kivelevitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kivelevitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kivelevitch has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kivelevitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivelevitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivelevitch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivelevitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivelevitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.