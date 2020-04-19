See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Dario Grisales, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dario Grisales, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Nacional De Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Grisales works at Pan American Pain Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pan American Pain Institute
    16542 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2020
    I worked for Dr. Grisales for 1 yr. Only because Dr.Barsa didn't care for me and he was rude & condescending with bo respect. However Dario and I. Became close... we worked well together! Best Dr. I ever worked for in 10 yrs. He understands all patients are in some kind of pain. He will get the bottom of it for a proper diagnosis & best treatment options. Which include everything from pain management meds like Oxycontin, MS-Contin, Methadone, OxyIR 30mg, Duragesic Fentanyl Patches at proper doses with titration. He will offer Injections and other options that most patients take and they work because he is one of the BEST in the FL top 5 hands down. Seeing Dr. Grisales!He not only the best I overworked for, at times he trusted me so much he would hand me the chart and say Michael...tell me ..what do you think? Really you want my input. After my visit with pt and history. His pain meds needed doubled. He agreed! Pt couldn't afford the Fentanyl pump. Many pts the Injections helped alot!
    Michael W Cummings — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Dario Grisales, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407839806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Nacional De Columbia
    Medical Education

