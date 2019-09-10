Dr. Beltran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dario Beltran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dario Beltran, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beltran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Craddick Medical Office Building400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 120, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-3700
-
2
Premiere Physicians4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 240, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 221-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beltran?
I love Dr. Beltran. He is extremely caring about what is going on with me. I had to have neck surgery in Dallas and he wanted to know everything. Even on a surgery that was not neurology related, he wanted to know everything to make sure I was being taken care of. He will be my neurologist from now on.
About Dr. Dario Beltran, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912100850
Education & Certifications
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beltran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beltran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beltran works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beltran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beltran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.