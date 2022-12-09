Overview

Dr. Darin Tessier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Tessier works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.