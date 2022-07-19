Dr. Darin Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Sutton, MD
Overview
Dr. Darin Sutton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.
Locations
CMC Ear, Nose, and Throat620 Singleton Ridge Rd, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 931-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sutton is an exceptional health care provider. He was very kind during our visit with our 3 year old, for chronic issues he was having. Naturally, we had been on the fence about whether surgery was the best option. He listened, provided options, and we knew that he genuinely cared and was happy to help walk us through a care plan. He is compassionate, providing sound advice, and allows time for questions and answers. He is on time for his appointments. He came to talk with us before and after the procedure, putting us at ease. He follows his patients appropriately after the procedure. His office staff are all very courteous and kind. We always recommend him to anyone who asks. Many thanks to Dr. Sutton and his team.
About Dr. Darin Sutton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285606350
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
