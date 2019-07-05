Overview

Dr. Darin Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Mercy Neurosurgery Clinic in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.