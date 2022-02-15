See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
General Surgery
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Darin Minkin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Minkin works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Abdominal Pain and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Darin M. Minkin Inc.
    2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 430, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-9100
  2. 2
    Des Peres Hospital
    2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Minkins for ten years. I referred both my husband and one of my daughters to him. He is a great doctor, surgeon and really takes the time to talk to his patients. I highly recommend him.
    Val2022 — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Darin Minkin, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043296494
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darin Minkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minkin works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Minkin’s profile.

    Dr. Minkin has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Abdominal Pain and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

