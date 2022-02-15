Overview

Dr. Darin Minkin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Minkin works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Abdominal Pain and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.