Dr. Darin Jurgensmeier, MD is a Bone & Joint Orthopedics Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Bone & Joint Non-Surgical Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Joint Preservation and Reconstruction6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0777
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Dr. Jurgensmeier was wonderful. Patient, knowledgeable and engaging he answered all my questions and explained the rationale behind his assessment. Just the best.
- Bone & Joint Non-Surgical Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952537060
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jurgensmeier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurgensmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurgensmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurgensmeier has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurgensmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurgensmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurgensmeier.
