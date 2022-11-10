Overview

Dr. Darin Haivala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med



Dr. Haivala works at Retinal Associates Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.