Dr. Darin Haivala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haivala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Haivala, MD
Overview
Dr. Darin Haivala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med
Dr. Haivala works at
Locations
-
1
Donald P Maxwell Jr MD Pllc12318 SAINT ANDREWS DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-0717
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haivala?
I have been seeing Dr. Haivala for about 6 years now. He is always upbeat when he come in, and asks how you are doing. When he has to do a procedure, he is always very encouraging and understanding that this is a stressful thing for the patient. I wouldn't consider going to anyone else. He makes having something that is not wonderful bearable.
About Dr. Darin Haivala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1689641342
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haivala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haivala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haivala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haivala works at
Dr. Haivala has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haivala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haivala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haivala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haivala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haivala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.