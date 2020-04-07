Overview

Dr. Darin Green, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Neurosurgical Care Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Moraine, OH and Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.