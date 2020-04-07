Dr. Darin Green, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Green, DO
Overview
Dr. Darin Green, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Care Inc.300 Forest Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 222-2096
- 2 2912 Springboro W, Moraine, OH 45439 Directions (937) 222-2096
Kevin M. Reid D O Inc.1989 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 222-1831
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Inc.140 W Main St Ste 110, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 222-2096Wednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to him expecting surgery but he solved my problem without any surgery. Very thorough and his solution worked perfectly. Have even recommended him to my family physician!
About Dr. Darin Green, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811043664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
