Dr. Darin Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Darin Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-6499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman and the Retinal Group were outstanding, friendly and professionals...From my first visit, I was greeted by an eager to assist staff. The office techs were very knowledgeable and answered all questions with patience...Dr. Goldman performed retinal detachment surgery on me. Dr. Goldman is a serious expert in his field. He dedicates the time to answer all questions and to place you at ease. Dr. Goldman is "all business" yet made me feel at ease. The proceedure went very well.
About Dr. Darin Goldman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1861699290
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
