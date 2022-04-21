Dr. Darin Bush, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Bush, DO
Dr. Darin Bush, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine.
Dr. Bush works at
Darin L Bush, D.O., P.A.3101 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33306 Directions (954) 414-7080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor with zero attitude. Treats patients with respect and care. Top notch office staff totally connected with the doctor and working in sync. Excellent office setting too.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1023026127
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.