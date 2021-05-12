Overview

Dr. Darin Buschmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Buschmann works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.