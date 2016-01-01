See All Pediatricians in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Bosworth works at Southpoint Pediatrics in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southpoint Pediatrics
    9071 S 1300 W Ste 301, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5666
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:45pm
    Sunday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depo-Provera® Birth Control Shot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fragile X Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
GERD Treatment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Influenza Prevention Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patient-Centered Medical Home Chevron Icon
Pediatric Eye and Vision Examination Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Triage and Disposition Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bosworth?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bosworth to family and friends

    Dr. Bosworth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bosworth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD.

    About Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225010051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Minneapolis Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosworth works at Southpoint Pediatrics in West Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bosworth’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.