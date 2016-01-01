Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Bosworth works at
Southpoint Pediatrics9071 S 1300 W Ste 301, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (435) 264-5666Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:45pmSunday3:30pm - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Darin Bosworth, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225010051
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Minneapolis Medical School
- University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc
Dr. Bosworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosworth works at
Dr. Bosworth speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.