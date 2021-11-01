Overview

Dr. Darin Allred, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Allred works at Southwest Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Saint George, UT with other offices in St George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.