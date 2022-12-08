See All Neurologists in Mt Juliet, TN
Dr. Darian Reddick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Darian Reddick, MD

Neurology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Reddick works at Champaign Dental Group in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners W
    108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 466-0041
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Bellevue
    5700 Temple Rd # 201, Nashville, TN 37221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 208-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Demyelinating Neuropathy With IgM Monoclonal Gammapathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reddick?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Reddick is everything you'll read in the other reviews. He's highly knowledgeable, caring, a good listener and a delight to interact with. I knew I was in good hands within minutes. I don't think I have ever left a doctor's office feeling that good and actually looking forward to the next visit. Dr. Reddick in my experience is a rare find and a gem of a person. Highly recommend!!!
    William (Hank) Yost — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darian Reddick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darian Reddick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reddick to family and friends

    Dr. Reddick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reddick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darian Reddick, MD.

    About Dr. Darian Reddick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497044093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddick has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darian Reddick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.