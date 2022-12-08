Overview

Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Reddick works at Champaign Dental Group in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.