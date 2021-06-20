Overview

Dr. Daria Majzoubi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Majzoubi works at Maj Medical Clinic in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.