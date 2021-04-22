Dr. Daria Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daria Lee, MD
Dr. Daria Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with NYU MC
Dr. Lee works at
Daria B Lee, MD950 Threadneedle St Ste 160, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 930-2044
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I thought this doctor actually cared truly and spent the time to LISTEN to me about my symptoms
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1235199613
- NYU MC
- Beth Israel Mc|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Asthma, Sleep Apnea and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.