Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Overview
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.
Dr. Krivosheya works at
Locations
Akron General Neuroscience762 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 778-9798
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (330) 778-9799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurological Surgery1330 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 778-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Krivosheya has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivosheya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
