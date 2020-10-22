Dr. Homenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daria Homenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daria Homenko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Homenko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology Health Care Assoc PC2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 969-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Homenko?
My experience with Dr Homenko was great. She performed a colonoscopy and endoscopy on me. She was easy to talk to. She made me feel very safe and comfortable. I appreciated the way that she explained each procedure. I left there very appreciative of the care that I received The whole team is amazing at The Faulkner. Thank you.
About Dr. Daria Homenko, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891958385
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homenko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homenko works at
Dr. Homenko has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Homenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.