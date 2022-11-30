Dr. Daren Wickum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daren Wickum, MD
Dr. Daren Wickum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Wickum was very helpful in explaining what my choices could be. Very friendly.
About Dr. Daren Wickum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073587606
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle, Florida Orthopedic Institute- Tampa, Florida
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Concordia University- Saint Paul, Minnesota
