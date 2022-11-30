Overview

Dr. Daren Wickum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Wickum works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.