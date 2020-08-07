Overview

Dr. Daren Watts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Watts works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.