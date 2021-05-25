Dr. Daren Scroggie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scroggie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daren Scroggie, MD
Overview
Dr. Daren Scroggie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm9570 US Highway 90 Ste 200, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8223
Imc Diagnostic & Medical Clinic Daphne7101 US Highway 90 Ste 104, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8223Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He listens! He helps what hurts! Professional.
About Dr. Daren Scroggie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Clinical Pathology
Dr. Scroggie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scroggie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scroggie has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scroggie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scroggie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scroggie.
