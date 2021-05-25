Overview

Dr. Daren Scroggie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Scroggie works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.