Dr. Daren Newfield, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (202)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daren Newfield, MD is a Registered Nurse in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Newfield works at Thrive Ortho & Spine in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2041
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1200 Altmore Ave Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2044
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2040
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2045
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 202 ratings
    Patient Ratings (202)
    5 Star
    (179)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 23, 2022
    He made me feel so comfortable
    Horace G. — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Daren Newfield, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760591242
    Education & Certifications

    • Oakland Bone and Joint Specialists
    • Georgia Baptist Medical Center
    • Georgia Baptist Medical Center
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daren Newfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    202 patients have reviewed Dr. Newfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

