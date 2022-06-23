Dr. Daren Newfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD is a Registered Nurse in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Newfield works at
Locations
Thrive Ortho & Spine1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 785-2041Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Thrive Ortho & Spine1200 Altmore Ave Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 785-2044
Thrive Ortho & Spine1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (678) 785-2040Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thrive Ortho & Spine3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 785-2045Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He made me feel so comfortable
About Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760591242
Education & Certifications
- Oakland Bone and Joint Specialists
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Newfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Newfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Newfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.