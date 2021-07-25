See All Hematologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Daren Grosman, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daren Grosman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Grosman works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology
    801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5654
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2021
    For what it's worth, I am writing this review from the perspective of a concerned patient and also a retired cardiologist, who himself has had thousands of patients encounters during his career. I am seeing Dr. Grosman because I have a serious and uncommon blood disorder. Despite this being uncommon, I am immediately recognized that he had a deep and comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the disorder. This reflects both his vast experience including with uncommon disorders as well as dedication to keeping up with all updates and progress in hematology. This is critically important in a dynamic field like hematology. As important as his superb knowledge and experience is Daren Grosman the person and the way he treats a patients. Recognizing my fears, he wisely scheduled me for the last appointment of the day recognizing that my first visit would run over the allotted time which it did by a lot. I highly recommend Dr Grosman to any patient with a hematological disorder.
    Howard — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Daren Grosman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1831184738
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

