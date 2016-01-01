Dr. Daren Danielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daren Danielson, MD
Overview
Dr. Daren Danielson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Minnesota and is affiliated with CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.
Locations
Centracare Clinic1200 6th Ave N, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 240-2832Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daren Danielson, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Minnesota
Dr. Danielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielson accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielson has seen patients for Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danielson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielson.
