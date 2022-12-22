Overview

Dr. Daren Aita, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Aita works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Pennington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.