Dr. Darell Kumar, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Darell Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Dr. Kumar works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way
    30809 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 23, 2022
You just immediately feel comfortable with him he's very attentive listening looking out for your best interest he's just the best man I don't know how to describe it any better I would recommend him over the president surgeon that's how great he is
Jimmy Door — May 23, 2022
About Dr. Darell Kumar, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English, Hindi
  1215335690
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darell Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kumar works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

