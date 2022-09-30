See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in East Stroudsburg, PA
Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. 

Dr. Covington Jr works at Dr. Darell Covington in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monroe Ear Nose and Throat & Facial Plastic
    500 Plaza Ct Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 421-8968
    Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited
    1 Storm St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 421-4978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr. Covington is very patient and thorough.
    Juliette Owens — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134128622
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covington Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covington Jr has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

