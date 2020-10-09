Overview

Dr. Dareen Khalaf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Khalaf works at Quick Stop Urgent Care in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.