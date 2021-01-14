Overview

Dr. Darcy Wolsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Wolsey works at The Eye Institute of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.