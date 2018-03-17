See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dubuque, IA
Dr. Darcy Putz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darcy Putz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dubuque, IA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital.

Dr. Putz works at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dubuque Internal Medicine
    1515 Delhi St Ste 100, Dubuque, IA 52001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 557-9111
  2. 2
    Unitypoint Health - Finley Hospital
    350 N Grandview Ave, Dubuque, IA 52001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 557-2894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 17, 2018
    I moved to Dubuque concerned that I would be unable to replace my former endocrinologist but was fortunate to become one of Dr Putz’s patients. She has kindly but persistently guided me through transitions in my treatment and puts up with my frustration at dealing with the system. I would highly recommend her care.
    Ruth Assmus in Dubuque — Mar 17, 2018
    About Dr. Darcy Putz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821058033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
